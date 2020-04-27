SC Air National Guard conducts flyover above state’s hospitals to thank healthcare workers

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of healthcare workers’ eyes were to the sky late Monday morning as the South Carolina Air National Guard conducted a flyover above the state’s hospitals to say, ‘thank you’ to those fighting the virus on the frontlines.

The flyovers were closely coordinated as a part of the U.S. Air Force’s OPERATION: AMERICAN RESOLVE to salute those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response.

Dr. Peter Bondy, an Ear, Nose and Throat specialist at Conway Medical Center watched the F-16 fighter jets fly over the hospital where he works. As a Marine veteran, the flyover was extra special.

“I had the opportunity to fly in one of these planes, so it’s a lot of fun to do a flyover, I can tell you that,” Dr. Bondy said. “It’s great that we can all come together, and they can honor us and in turn, having served in the military I have great respect for them.”

The SC Air National Guard flew over 20 hospitals in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand region.

“This is our way of saying, ‘thank you’ to the South Carolina heroes who are working on the front lines around the clock taking care of us during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Col. Akshai Gandhi, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing.

The flyovers were done in conjunction with regularly scheduled training sessions.