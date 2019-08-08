SC Appellate Court denies Horry Co.’s appeal after judge granted stay on collection of hospitality taxes

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina’s Appellate Court has denied Horry County’s appeal after a judge previously granted a stay on the collection of hospitality taxes.

Horry County’s appeal was received by the SC Appellate Court on August 5, according to the appeal.

SC Appellate Court’s decision to deny Horry County’s appeal was filed on August 7, according to court documents.

On June 21, Judge William H. Seals Jr. ruled that Horry County couldn’t collect hospitality tax money from the City of Myrtle Beach.

In July, News13 reported that Judge Seals issued a new order, clarifying his decision, saying the order was meant to include all Horry County municipalities, not just Myrtle Beach. Atlantic Beach, Aynor, Conway, Loris, North Myrtle Beach, and Surfside Beach were all mentioned in the new order.

