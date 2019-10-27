SC families still search for missing loved ones, raise awareness for CUE’s 25th anniversary

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Every year, more than 660,000 people go missing across the nation. On Sunday, the Community United Effort Center for Missing Persons, or CUE Center, celebrated 25 years of supporting families with missing persons and helping find their loved ones.

Families of missing people, like Crystal Soles who went missing from Andrews in January 2005, attended the event.

“She was on her way home, she called her daddy to pick her up, and he was too sick so he didn’t pick her up, and we’ve never seen her again,” Gail Soles, Crystal’s mother said.

Nearly 15 years later, she hasn’t stopped searching for Crystal.

“A long 15 years, January 24th it’ll be 15 years. We’re never going to stop, we’re never going to quit,” Soles said.

Crystal is one of more than 660,000 people who go missing across the nation every year, and for the past 25 years, the CUE Center has been there to support their families and help with search efforts.

“We saw the gap that needed to be filled, and so we founded a new organization in 1994, of September to be a liason with communities and law enforcement and families and to bring in the communities together, in support long-term for the missing,” Monica Caison, the founder of the CUE Center said.

Caison says it’s important to continue reminding the public of all the people still missing.

“It’s important to continue the awareness campaigns, getting these faces back out there, letting people know when they dropped from the media that they haven’t been found, they just dropped, so we try to get their cases back out there and remind people they’re still missing. These families still need to resolve and we still need help finding them.”

“In every community there’s people missing; in that community lies an answer and information, and we just ask that anybody who knows something, no matter how small it is, to please contact your law enforcement concerning that case and give that information, because it could be the one thing they need to put together to find that person,” Caison said.

To learn more about the CUE Center or to volunteer, click here.

To provide a tip about a case, call the CUE Center’s 24-hour tip line at (910) 232-1687.