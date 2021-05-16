SC for Ed alters plans for protest on Monday, citing ‘harassing and threatening messages’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – SC for Ed has altered its plans for Monday’s scheduled protest over Gov. Henry McMaster’s decision to end the school mask mandate and other complaints after getting “harassing and threatening messages,” the group said in a Twitter post.

The group last week announced plans for in-person protests from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the State House, the Governor’s Mansion and South Carolina Department of Education, but it announced changes to those plans on Saturday, saying it did not want to place supporters in any kind of danger.

“We are asking supporters of public education to take Monday, May 17, to advocate locally, including activities on the “ENOUGH” Bingo card, the group’s Twitter post said. “This is also an important time to reflect on the way anti-public education groups and individuals are using the hardships of the pandemic to undermine the goals of those who want to improve public schools and recruit and retrain great teachers.”

In the Twitter post, SC for Ed said the harassing and threatening messages came “from groups with extreme views about masking, who have falsely represented our event as being primarily mask-related.” Instead, SC for Ed said the protest is meant shed light on what it called mistreatment of public-school teachers along with the potential negative impact on students.