SC Supreme Court to review Myrtle Beach, Horry County dispute over hospitality tax in August

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Supreme Court is set to review the dispute between Myrtle Beach and Horry County over hospitality tax dollars.

According to the South Carolina Supreme Court website, the hearing is scheduled to take place on Aug. 19 at 11:20 a.m.

In March 2019, the City of Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit against Horry County, claiming the County has been illegally collecting “tens of millions of dollars per year” through the hospitality fee.

In the complaint filed in Horry County District Court, the city takes issue with at 1.5% hospitality fee Horry County has collected from Myrtle Beach and other municipalities since January 1, 2017. The fee was collected on accommodations, food and beverage, and amusements.

On June 21, 2019, a judge ruled in favor of Myrtle Beach, which claimed in court documents that an agreement to give portions of hospitality taxes and fees to Horry County had expired. The judge denied an injunction which would have forced Myrtle Beach to continue giving the money to Horry County.

Days later, Horry County leaders said they intended to continue collecting the money from other municipalities in the county such as North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Surfside, Loris, Aynor, etc.

The judge later clarified his statement saying that the decision also applied for other municipalities in Horry County, not allowing them to take hospitality tax dollars from cities like Surfside Beach, Conway and North Myrtle Beach.

Count on News13 for updates.