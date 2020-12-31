Scaled back NYE events in Myrtle Beach approved by the state, ball drop and fireworks ring in 2021

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Several events in Myrtle Beach will take place this New Year’s Eve.

Two New Year’s Eve events in Myrtle Beach — The Southern Times Square in Market Common and NYE on the Boardwalk, were approved by the state.

Instead of a crowd of 10,000 as in years past, New Year’s Eve at the Market Common is only selling 1,000 tickets.

Music, a ball drop and fireworks will still ring in 2021 at midnight.

People looking to celebrate at bars or a New Year’s Eve event like the Market Common’s one will have to cheer an hour early due to the governor’s COVID-19 state of emergency.

Food and alcohol vendors will scatter across Valor Park, where they have cut back to the crowd to encourage social distancing.

If guests want to buy drinks, they’ll need to get it while they can before alcohol sales stop at 11 p.m.

“The event starts at nine, lasts until midnight when we culminate the event with our large ball drop and fireworks happening across the pond, alcohol will seize at 11 p.m. per the governor’s orders,” said Caitlen Buffkin, Market Common marketing coordinator. “All our vendors will be here. The live music will be going on from 9 p.m. until midnight, and we will be here to celebrate the new year.”

According to coordinators, annual New Years’ Eve events promote Myrtle Beach tourism and profit for Grand Strand businesses.

“This event is one of the biggest days of the year for the Market Common, especially for our restaurants,” Buffkin said. “So, we thought, instead of canceling the event, how can we scale it back to be safe but still celebrate the new year and ring in one of our largest events that’s the most popular.”

Hand sanitizing and handwashing stations are set up. People are asked to wear a mask when they can not social distance, like standing in line.

“For people to be able to come together with their families and do it safely this year, we are just so excited we can do this for the community,” Buffkin said.

NYE on the Boardwalk is hosted by the Oceanfront Merchants Association and will go on from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.