SCDNR gets $5 million in grants for coastal wetlands protection in Horry, other counties

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) received $5 million in grants for coastal wetlands protection across the state, including in Horry County.

The National Coastal Wetlands Conservation Grants are awarded by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Each of the five $1 million grants will “protect, restore and enhance” coastal wetland ecosystems, according to the DNR.

One of the $1 million grants will go to 980 acres in the Waccamaw River Basin in Horry County. This area includes more than three miles of frontage along the Waccamaw River, the DNR said. The grant will help protect “significant natural, cultural, and archaeological” resources and will create new public access points on the Waccamaw River Blue Trail.

Other areas that received grants are along the Santee River in Georgetown County, the Ashley Scenic River in Charleston County, the Lower Savannah River in Jasper County, and the Black River in Williamsburg County.