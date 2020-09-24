SCDOR looks to permanently revoke Murrells Inlet biker bar’s alcohol license

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) is looking to permanently revoke Suck, Bang, Blow’s alcohol license for repeated violations of Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order, according to documents.

The documents, dated Aug. 12 and obtained by News13 Thursday, show Suck, Bang, Blow operated in violation of Executive Order 2020-18 during Myrtle Beach Bike Week the week of July 13-19.

SCDOR specifically mentions in the documents a Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony concert on July 18.

Executive Order 2020-18 closed non-essential businesses and classified “concert venues,” “adult entertainment venues,” and “night clubs” as non-essential businesses. The executive order was issued on April 3.

SCDOR said during the week of July 13-19, Suck, Bang, Blow did operate as a concert venue, adult entertainment venue, and/or a night club.

According to documents, during bike week, Suck, Bang, Blow advertised multiple live music events every night that week.

SLED investigated and determined Suck, Bang, Blow was operating in violation of the executive order, according to documents. SLED issued a warning on July 20 and then a citation on July 23.

SCDOR determined that Suck, Bang, Blow repeatedly operating in violation of the executive order constitutes a public nuisance. SCDOR has the authorization to suspend or revoke licenses of businesses which “knowingly [permit] criminal acts, or acts that constitute a public nuisance.”

SCDOR said Suck, Bang, Blow’s operation is an “immediate threat to the public’s health, safety, and welfare.”

SCDOR documents show between the time of April 27 and Aug. 2 — when the executive order was rescinded — Suck, Bang, Blow advertised about 40 live music events.

Police were also called to Suck, Bang, Blow Sept. 11 to disperse a large crowd. No citations were issued.

Suck, Bang, Blow can appeal the case and fight having the license revoked. News13 reached out to Suck, Bang, Blow for comment and have not yet heard back.