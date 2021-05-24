SCDOT: 20 roads in Horry County set for repairs funded by gas tax

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation told News13 state roads are 30 years behind on repairs.

Nearly a thousand miles worth of roads have been approved for SCDOT’s 2021-2022 paving improvement program. The state will use $642 million from state gas tax to repave and resurface roads.

“When you see a road that needs to be reconstructed it probably has patched potholes all over the place,” said Pete Poore with SCDOT. Poore said potholes are just one of the problems.

“Erosion of the soil – so, that requires a completely new surface of asphalt,” Poore explained. There are about 20 roads in Horry County that are in need of treatment.

The major roads that ranked top 5 for repair are portions of Carolina Bays Parkway north and southbound lanes, Highway 17 Bypass, Highway 501, and Church Street.

“There’s a few potholes but mostly it’s just traffic,” said Eddie Daniels who lives a block over from Church Street. “Traffic is hectic. Trying to get across- going up and down Church Street,” Daniels explained.

Poore said tourism brings in heavy traffic for Horry County, which plays into which roads are selected for repair. “[Horry County] is more heavily trafficked — heavily traveled, than say a rural county,” he said.

All 46 counties though will receive road repairs. Poore said the state gas tax increase, that’s funding the repairs, will go up an additional two cents in July and will increase again over the next few years.

Road improvements are a part of a 10-year plan which means roads that may not have been selected this year could be in the years ahead.