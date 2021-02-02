SCDOT changes speed limits on parts of SC-90 and 905 after traffic studies show dangers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Parts of SC-90 and SC-905 will see lower speed limits after traffic studies from the South Carolina Department of Transportation identified more than a thousand vehicle crashes that occurred within a few years on the two highways.

The studies, detailed in two December letters, found that there were 769 vehicle crashes between Jan. 1, 2016 and Sept. 30, 2019 on SC-90. There were 417 crashes on SC-905 during the same timeframe.

The speed limit is now reduced to 45 mph on SC-90 between US-501 and SC-9. It has also been reduced to 45 mph on SC-905 between US-501 and SC-9.

SCDOT will install a larger stop and double arrow sign on SC-90 at the intersection of SC-90 and Old Highway 90.

The highway’s speed limits previously varied from 45 mph to 55 mph. The road sees between 9,400 and 16,000 vehicles a day, with between 7 and 10% of them trucks.

On SC-905, SCOT will revise the centerline pavement markings between Castlers Heights Road and SC-9 in Horry County. That area sees between 4,800 and 6,500 vehicles a day, with between 6 and 9% of them trucks.