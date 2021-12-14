SCDOT: Horry County bridge over Highway 31 shut down after being hit by piece of equipment

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A bridge on Enterprise Road in Horry County has been closed to traffic after it was damaged Tuesday morning by a piece of equipment being transported on Carolina Bays Parkway, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said.

The bridge was hit and damaged by a piece of equipment that SCDOT said was being transported along Carolina Bays Parkway, also known as Highway 31.

Engineers are assessing the damage and working on repair plans. It remains unclear when the repairs will be completed and the bridge reopened.

