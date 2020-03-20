SCDOT says work continues on Socastee, Sea Mountain Highway swing bridges

(WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation says work continues to get the Socastee and Sea Mountain Highway swing bridges back in operation.

SCDOT released the following statement regarding the work Friday:

The contractor is working on the mechanical systems of the bridges. When the contractor got in there and started looking at the mechanical systems, both bridges needed extra work done to get them fixed and back into operation. The Socastee Bridge was closed on Monday to vehicular traffic and was supposed to be opened on Tuesday but due to the extra repairs, it was going to take longer. The contractor is working hard to get the bridge open and they anticipate the bridge will be open tonight. The Little River Bridge was closed Wednesday to vehicular traffic. It was originally closed to water traffic. The contractor anticipates opening the Little River bridge on Saturday morning. We have also been updating the closures on the bridges on the road closure website for the public.

