School bus delays possible for Carolina Forest, Conway, and Socastee students

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Schools announced Tuesday afternoon bus delays could be possible for students living near flooded areas.

Multiple roads have been affected and are impassible, according to the transportation office.

Bus stops have been modified for students in the following areas: Carolina Forest, Conway, and Socastee.

For information on the modified bus stops, please follow the Facebook pages of those area bus offices at:

https://www.facebook.com/Conwaybusoffice/
https://www.facebook.com/HCS-Carolina-Forest-Area-Bus-Office-115731352444113/
https://www.facebook.com/SocasteeBusOffice/

