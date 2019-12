MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Horry County Schools bus was involved in a crash Friday afternoon in Myrtle Beach.

According to Cpl. Thomas Vest with Myrtle Beach Police, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. on Robert Grissom Parkway and 21st Avenue North. The crash involved a school bus and one other vehicle. There were students on the bus at the time of the crash, but no injuries are reported.

The scene of the crash has been cleared.