School students return from winter break — virtually

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Students across several local school districts returned from winter break Monday — virtually.

Many parents say they didn’t have a lot of time to prepare. Horry County Schools announced the change just two days before winter break started.

The switch forced some students, parents, and teachers to make last-minute adjustments. One teacher who spoke off camera said attendance was low, but that is to be expected on the first day back.

The anticipated rise in COVID-19 cases after the holidays was one of the reasons for the switch. Horry, Darlington, Marion, and Florence District One will stay on full-distanced learning until Jan. 15.

Horry County Schools Spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said the last-minute switch was difficult to make, but it was necessary.

“We know that we’re not going to make everyone happen on every decision that we make, but our ultimate decision is always to keep in mind the safety of our students and our staff,” Bourcier said.