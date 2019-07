GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after an early morning crash on Friday.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, this happened on St. Delight Rd, near Parker Village Rd. around 12:15 a.m.

Chase Ridgeway, with the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office, identified the man who died as John Drake, 25, of Andrews.

We are working to learn more. Count on News13 for updates.