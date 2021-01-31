SCHP detail crash that killed 20-year-old HCFR volunteer

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol have released new details about a motorcycle crash that killed a Horry County Fire and Rescue volunteer on Saturday.

Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said that the collision happened around 12:15 p.m. Timothy Hurney, 20, was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle east on Holmestown Road when it struck a 2017 Volkswagen Passat as it was attempting to turn onto Edenborough Drive, according to Jones.

Jones said that Hurney was wearing a helmet but died on scene. The driver of the Passat was wearing a seatbelt when the motorcycle struck the driver side. The driver was transferred to a local hospital with injuries, according to Jones.

Hurney was a volunteer with Horry County Fire and Rescue at Station 20 on Scipio Lane.

