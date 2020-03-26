SCHP investigates crash in Socastee area; 2 people taken to the hospital

SOCASTEE, SC AREA (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in the Socastee area that sent two people to the hospital.

SCHP’s MAIT team is in the area of Highway 544 and Dick Pond Road investigating the crash, which happened around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to SCHP. A vehicle was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 544, when the driver disregarded a traffic signal and struck another vehicle.

Both vehicles ended up in an embankment and both drivers were taken to the a hospital with unknown injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time.

