HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit and run crash in Horry County.

Troopers tell News13, a person was killed about 9:15 p.m. Friday on Breezewood Boulevard near Myrtle Beach. They do not have a description of the vehicle involved at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Count on News13 for updates.