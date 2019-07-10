Driver to be charged after deadly crash with motorcycle in Aynor area

AYNOR SC, AREA (SC) – A driver will be charged after a deadly crash with a motorcycle in the Aynor area

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash near Aynor around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, according to SCHP. The driver of a sedan was pulling onto Hwy. 501 from Enoch Road and collided with a motorcycle.

Bruce Allen Jr., 65, of Rockingham, NC, died when his 3-wheel motorcycle struck the car that pulled out in front of him, according to the coroner’s office. Allen died at the scene from injuries of the crash. He was not wearing a helmet, the SCHP reported.

The driver of the sedan was taken to a hospital and will be charged with failure to yield the right of way.

