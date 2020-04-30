Seasonal beach rules about dogs for Myrtle Beach, Horry Co. go into effect Friday; similar rules for other areas

(WBTW) – Seasonal rules about dogs on the beach go into effect in Myrtle Beach and Horry County on Friday and several other areas have similar rules that will go into effect in May.

In the city limits of Myrtle Beach, dogs are allowed on the beach before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m. from May 1 through Labor Day, according to Myrtle Beach City Government. Dogs and bicycles are allowed on the boardwalk from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. May 1 to Labor Day. Dogs must be on leashes seven feet or shorter at all times and those with dogs must pick up and properly dispose of pet waste.

In Horry County, no animals are allowed on the beach from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. between May 1 and Labor Day. Animals must be on leashes no longer than seven feet and owners must clean up after their animals.

In Surfside Beach, rules regarding dogs will go into effect on May 15 through September 15. During this time, dogs are not allowed on the beach. For more information, visit the town’s website here.

In North Myrtle Beach, dogs aren’t allowed on the beach between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. from May 15 until September 15. A leash law is in effect at all times, with the maximum length allowed being seven feet. Owners must pick up and properly dispose of pet waste.

In Georgetown County, dogs are allowed on the beach, but must be leased from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Dogs not leashed during other hours “must be under voice control and owners must be able to demonstrate voice control to a law enforcement officer if asked.”

LATEST HEADLINES: