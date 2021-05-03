Second former North Myrtle Beach employee files discrimination lawsuit

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A second former North Myrtle Beach employee filed a discrimination lawsuit Thursday against the city, weeks after another former employee filed one.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, said Tracy Scola performed the job duties of an assistant municipal judge despite not being paid for that role. She also claims she was “preached to” by other employees and her supervisor told her a co-worker didn’t like her “lifestyle.” The name of the supervisor was not mentioned in the lawsuit.

Scola is a divorced, non-religious person who believes this was a sign her religious beliefs weren’t acceptable to her co-workers and supervisors, according to the lawsuit. She also claims she was left off of department notices, emails, and correspondence due to her religious beliefs.

Scola claims she addressed her concerns with supervisors and nothing was done about it, according to the lawsuit.

She also claims one of her supervisors said she was their “type” and said it created a hostile work environment due to the supervisor being known for improperly touching other females, the lawsuit says.

Scola was fired on May 12, 2020 after weeks of furlough and claims the termination was pretext for discrimination and retaliation for complaining about the treatment of her. She claims she was fired due to her sex, age, and religion in violation of Title VII. She also claims she was denied raises and promotions so those benefits would go to someone with different religious beliefs.

Scola is suing for discrimination, retaliation, breach of contract, breach of contract accompanied by fraudulent act, and breach of covenant of good faith and fair dealing. She is seeking an unspecified amount of damages.

This lawsuit comes weeks after another former North Myrtle Beach employee filed a discrimination lawsuit claiming she worked full-time but was classified as a part-time employee. Both lawsuits were filed through the same law firm.

City of North Myrtle Beach Spokesperson Pat Dowling said as of Monday night, the city hasn’t been served with the lawsuit. He added the city doesn’t comment on pending litigation.