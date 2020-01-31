Second person dies in crash near Longs

LONGS, SC AREA (WBTW) – A second person has died from the deadly crash on Highway 9 and Camp Swamp Road in the Loris area of the county, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

Raymond McLain, 82, of the Loris area, died the morning of January 31. The first person who died in this crash, Joan McLain, 82, of Loris died at McLeod Loris ER on January 30.

Both died from multiple trauma injuries caused by the crash.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

