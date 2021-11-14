Section of Highway 90 in Conway shut down after 2-vehicle crash with 7 patients

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A section of Highway 90 in Conway has been shut down because of a two-vehicle crash, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

As many as seven patients are involved and there are “serious” injuries in the crash, which happened about 1 p.m. Sunday near Lee Street, HCRF said in a social media post.

The road is expected to remain closed for an extended amount of time, HCRF said. Motorists are advised to avoid the area for the safety of first responders working at the scene.

The Conway Fire Department is assisting at the scene, and theSouth Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.