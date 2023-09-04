HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Post-Labor Day beach rules will go into effect in areas across the Grand Strand starting on Tuesday.

Post-Labor Day beach rules in Myrtle Beach:

Dogs are allowed on beach at any time of day

Bicycles allowed on boardwalk at any time of day

Tents and shading devices up to 12-by-12 square feet are allowed

For a full of list of beach rules in Myrtle Beach, click here.

Post-Labor Day beach rules in North Myrtle Beach:

Dogs are allowed on beach at any time of day

All umbrellas/tents are now allowed

Surfing/skim boarding allowed in most areas

For a full list of beach rules in North Myrtle Beach, click here.

Post-Labor Day beach rules in Surfside Beach:

Leashed dogs allowed on beach at any time of day

For a full list of beach rules in Surfside Beach, click here.

Post-Labor Day beach rules in Horry County: (This includes the southern half of Garden City and a few other areas between municipalities)

Animals now allowed on beach any time of day

Bicycles now allowed on beach any time of day

For a full of list of beach rules at Horry County beaches, click here.