Seeing smoke? Forestry commission conducts controlled burn in Carolina Forest area

CAROLINA FOREST, SC AREA (WBTW) – The South Carolina Forestry Commission is conducting a controlled burn in the Carolina Forest area.
The burn is currently happened near International Drive, the SCFC’s website. There are about 100 active burns across the state as about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.
