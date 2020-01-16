Self-defense workshops available through MB Parks, Rec., Sports Tourism Dept.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach Parks and Recreation team is offering self-defense workshops during their “Choose to Move” program.

Marilyn Del Gaizo is a martial arts instructor for the City of Myrtle Beach. Del Gaizo holds a black belt with more than 20 years of experience in Tae Kwon Do.

“These moves have multiple uses. This is the foundation of escapes,” said Del Gaizo.

She says self-dense moves are skills to escape an attacker.

“Your elbows, your knees, your fist, your palm strike – these are things you have with you always,” said Del Gaizo.

Students will learn how to escape physical altercations by using their bodies only.

Del Gaizo says people are most vulnerable in parking lots, as they are often distracted their cellphones.

She says if these skills save at least one person’s life, she’s done her job.

“If you could just get a little bit, if something sticks and it can save one person – like “oh I saw that on channel 13″ then I’ve done my job,” said Del Gaizo.

The next self-defense workshop is scheduled for Thursday at the Pepper Geddings Creation Center from 11:00 a.m. to noon.

The City of Myrtle Beach Parks and Recreations team can schedule self-defense workshops upon request, if a group requires.

For more information you may call the Myrtle Beach Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Department at (843) 918-1188.