MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – September is National Preparedness Month and each week officials focus on a different aspect of being prepared for a disaster.

Previous weeks this month focused on reminding the public to get an evacuation plan, a go-bag and educating your children about your plans in the wake of a natural disaster.

Getting the public involved and trained is the focus of the forth week of National Preparedness Month.

Lieutenant Johnathan Evans, with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, says after our area experiences disaster, people reach out to them asking how they can get involved in the community and help.

He says because they are often exposed to such dangerous conditions, first responding agencies are not the best place to get involved.

Evans suggestS places such as the American Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity and the Salvation Army as good places to volunteer.

He tells News13 National Preparedness Month came at prime time for the department as Hurricane Dorian derailed some of its plans to raise awareness of this month.

“It is obviously peak of hurricane season,” Evans said. “As you can see out in the tropics right now in other places that is kind of a big deal, so again, planning for earthquakes or other natural disasters.”