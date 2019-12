CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Firefighters with Horry County Fire Rescue were called out to a crash at 1897 Heritage Rd at around 9:20 p.m. Friday for a single-vehicle crash.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the driver of the car had to be extricated before being taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening. A passenger in the car was able to get out on their own.