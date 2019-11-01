Serious injuries on shrimp boat, crew member rescued on Intracoastal Waterway

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A shrimp boat crew member was rescued overnight by Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened on the Intracoastal Waterway near the Little River Inlet.
Crews from Station 2 in Little River responded. They brought the patient back on Boat 2 a little after 1 a.m. this morning. HCFR posted video of Boat 2 returning to dock on social media.
According to HCFR the patient was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
