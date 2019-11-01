Serious injuries on shrimp boat, crew member rescued on Intracoastal Waterway

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A shrimp boat crew member was rescued overnight by Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened on the Intracoastal Waterway near the Little River Inlet.

Crews from Station 2 in Little River responded. They brought the patient back on Boat 2 a little after 1 a.m. this morning. HCFR posted video of Boat 2 returning to dock on social media.

According to HCFR the patient was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

News13 will keep you updated with the newest information about this story on the mobile app. Download it here.

LATEST HEADLINES: