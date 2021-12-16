1 killed after scooter crashes into parked dump truck near Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Thursday afternoon when a person riding a scooter crashed into a parked dump truck near Loris, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 4:45 p.m. on West Dogwood Road near Loris, according to troopers. A person was riding a scooter on West Dogwood road when they crashed into the back of the dump truck. Troopers said the dump truck was legally parked on the side of the road.

The scooter rider was killed in the crash. Their identity has not been released.

Horry County Fire Rescue initially said a tractor-trailer was involved in the crash, but troopers later said it was a dump truck.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while crews worked.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. Count on News13 for updates.