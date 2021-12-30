Serious injuries reported after pedestrian hit by car near Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Serious injuries were reported Thursday night after a person was hit by a car near Loris, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called at about 7:16 p.m. to Cedar Branch Road near Zero Lane for the crash. That’s between Loris and Longs. The road will be closed for an extended period of time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. Horry County police are also assisting, according to HCFR.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.