HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Serious injuries were reported Tuesday after a crash in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 3:58 p.m. in the area of 5030 Highway 66 in Loris, according to HCFR. Two vehicles were involved in the crash and serious injuries were reported.

Highway 66 is currently shut down and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.