Several injured after hit-and-run in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several people were injured Friday night after a hit-and-run in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Police were called to the hit-and-run in the area of 21st Avenue North and Kings Highway, according to Vest. Several injuries were reported and at least one person had to be taken to the hospital.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident and the vehicle that left the scene was located a short distance away, Vest said. There is no information on any charges.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.