‘Several’ killed in deadly crash in Myrtle Beach; others injured

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on Harrelson Boulevard that occurred early Saturday morning at around 1:30 a.m.

According to the report, officers received a call of a single-vehicle crash on Harrelson Boulevard just west of Highway 15.

Upon arriving, officers located one partially submerged vehicle in a retention pond next to the roadway. ‘Several’ victims with severe injuries were near the vehicle, according to the report.

The report says that ‘several’ did not survive their injuries while others are being treated at a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

