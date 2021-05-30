Memorial Day: Here’s how you can honor those who served in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Several Memorial Day events are scheduled for Monday in Myrtle Beach, according to city officials.

The first event is a Veterans’ March at 9 a.m. It will take place along Ocean Boulevard, from 16th Avenue North to 9th Avenue North.

At 9:30 a.m., there will be a Battlefield Cross Ceremony at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion, located at 812 North Ocean Boulevard.

At 11 a.m., there will be a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony in Ballroom ABC at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center located at 2101 North Oak Street.

At 2 p.m., the documentary “The Major of St. Lo: The Story of Major Thomas D. Howie” will be shown at Grand 14 Cinemas located at 4002 DeVille Street. Admission will be free.