Several students taken to hospital after crash involving school bus near Conway

CONWAY, SC AREA (WBTW) – Several students have been taken to a hospital after a crash involving a school bus near Conway, according to Tony Casey, with Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday to 3990 W. Highway 501 for a crash involving a truck and a school bus.

Courtesy: HCFR

About 42 students were on board the bus at the time of the crash and four were transported to local hospitals.

SC Highway Patrol is also on scene, according to the department’s website, which says the crash happened in the area of Hwy. 501 and Willie James Road around 7:49 a.m. Monday

SC 511’s website says traffic is heavy in the area as of about 8:45 a.m. Monday.

Screenshot of SC 511 website around 8:45 a.m. January 14, 2020.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: