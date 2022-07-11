HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina groups advocating for women’s rights said victims of sexual assault may have more trouble getting an abortion now. This came after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision, abortion laws are now up to the state. In South Carolina, if you’re more than six weeks pregnant, abortion is illegal with few exceptions. This raises concerns for women who are victims of sexual assault.

“Sexual assault victims have always faced difficulties in South Carolina,” said Vicki Ringer, Director of Public Affairs for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic.

With the reversal of Roe v. Wade comes a lot of “what ifs?” Like “what if the woman is a victim of sex trafficking or sexual assault?”

“They will probably be subjected to more violence, because they are no longer making money for their captors,” Ringer said.

According to the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (SCCADVASA), a little more than 42% of women experience intimate partner violence. They said abortions are often linked to it.

“The very nature of the violence itself may result in an unwanted pregnancy. That unwanted pregnancy, again, may escalate the violence within the relationship with an intimate partner or a trafficker,” said Tricia Ravenhorst, SCCADVASA General Counsel and Director of Systems Advocacy.

With the overturn of Roe v. Wade, now women may have to travel to another state to get an abortion –something sexual assault victims may have trouble doing.

“Their ability to get away from their abusive partner or their abuser or their family or their trafficker is very, very, very limited,” Ravenhorst said.

“A lot of the times in any of those violent partner situations, domestic violence, they’re controlling your money as well. So they’re watching your every move, how are you going to escape that,” said Ashley Lidow, Director of Policy and Government Relations for the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network (WREN).

In South Carolina, the Fetal Heartbeat Protection from Abortion Act bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, but allows for exceptions for rape or incest. This raises concerns because it has to be reported to law enforcement.

“That mandatory reporting trigger, I think, will start to reduce the likelihood that a trafficker or an abusive partner will allow that victim to come in and seek healthcare services,” Ravenhorst said.

According to Ravenhorst, they see a lot of sexual assault and sex trafficking cases in Myrtle Beach. Horry County ranks first in the state for most reported cases.