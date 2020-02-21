Shelters prep as Grand Strand braces for cold

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Shelters in Horry County have put preparations in place to ensure those without a home can stay safe in the cold.
New Directions issued a Code Blue Wednesday ahead of the cold weather.
“Code Blue means we are going to open our doors and we are going to take in anybody who needs to get out of the weather,” Executive Director Kathy Jenkins said. “We will bring them in, provide a nice warm dinner, a place to sleep and keep them tomorrow until the weather gets a little better.”
Jenkins said her New Directions shelters were expecting dozens extra to need a place to stay.
“We know that we are unable to accommodate everyone who is homeless on any given day,” Jenkims explained. “Days like this we open the doors at our men’s shelter and women’s shelter.”
Code Blue can be issued for any kind of harsh weather, including hurricanes, along with extreme heat or cold.
