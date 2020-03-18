Sheriff’s office expands search for missing Pawleys Island man; calls in SLED, SCDNR, other agencies

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is expanding the search for a missing Pawleys Island man.

Sheriff Carter Weaver has called in the SC State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), SC Department of Natural Resources, Midway Fire Rescue and the Georgetown County Technical Rescue Team to join in the search for Jimmy McCants, 84, the sheriff’s office says.

On Wednesday, the search expanded to include the water and shorelines of the Black, Pee Dee and Waccamaw Rivers north of Georgetown.

McCants was last seen in Pawleys Island at about noon on Monday, March 9, according to the sheriff’s office. He told his wife he was running some errands.

Deputies describe McCants as 6-feet 2-inches tall, 145 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

His silver Ford Explorer was found parked between the bridges on U.S. Highway 17 north of Georgetown.

The sheriff’s office previously confirmed to News13 that McCants had recently resigned from his position as chairperson for the Pawleys Island Planning Commission.

Anyone with information McCants’s location is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.

