Shopping for door busting Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving Day

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – For some people Thanksgiving is less about the turkey and more about the Black Friday deals.

While companies like Marshalls and Petco waited to open their doors until the morning of Black Friday, stores like Target opened the floodgates at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

“I’m 70 years old. I’ve never done anything like this in my life before,” said Carol Herman.

Shoppers in the south strand started their Black Friday shopping right after Thanksgiving dinner.

This year at Target the hot ticket item is a Roku TV that is nearly half off it’s original price.

“We’re gonna get the TV and probably look around for a couple hours,” said Dominic Snyder.

Over at Ulta Beauty customers lined up for discounted high-end make-up.

“This is I think my fourth Black Friday with my mom and my best friend. And we always come to Ulta, wait in line and go in and it’s so much fun,” said Ashley Goroski.

One group of women – a three generation family drove all the way from Columbia to shop for deals in the south strand.

“It’s so much calmer. It’s more peaceful and everyone and everyone is so friendly and kind and welcoming. So I think we made a new tradition with coming here instead of staying in Columbia,” said Melissa Shaver.

After stores opened many walked out with exactly what they wanted and more.

“So far I think the $10 coffee pot has been the best deal. But it’s early, so we still have the rest of the day today and tomorrow,” said Shaver.