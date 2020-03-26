Short-term rentals, amusement activities to close in unincorporated Horry County; golf courses remain open

Conway, SC (WBTW) – Council has prohibited shorter-term rentals and amusement type activities in the unincorporated areas of Horry County.

The order begins 11 a.m. on Saturday and will last through April 30.

Golf courses are not restricted in the ordinance and are allowed to remain open. Council members continue to encourage appropriate social distancing.

Click to read or download the ordinance.

The Myrtle Beach International Airport and all other airports managed by the Horry County Department of Airports remain open and operational. Horry County Government does not have the authority to make a unilateral decision about the closure of airports. That is under the purview of the Federal Aviation Administration. Just like in a hurricane, it is important that the airports remain open for County emergency logistics, including delivery of supplies.