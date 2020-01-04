Signs reported stolen from Pawleys Island restaurant found in Sumter County

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Vintage signs stolen from a Pawleys Island restaurant have been found, authorities say.

News13 reported earlier this week the three gasoline signs were reported stolen from the Litchfield Fish House Restaurant on Ocean Highway.

The signs said Gulf, Pure and ESSO. The restaurant’s owner said the signs were stolen between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that the signs were recovered in Sumter County after an investigation by their Criminal Investigation Division.

No arrests in this case have been made yet. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102. Count on News13 for updates.