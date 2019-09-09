Single-car crash in Horry County sends 1 to the hospital with serious injuries

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A single-car crash in Horry County sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened around 9:50 a.m. Monday, and people are being asked to avoid the area of Highway 22 East between Highway 90 and Highway 31, according to a Facebook post from Horry County Fire Rescue.

One person was taken to a hospital with serious, but not-life-threatening, injuries.

SCDOT and SCDPS also responded and are helping HCFR clear the scene.

