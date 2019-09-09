HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A single-car crash in Horry County sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
The crash happened around 9:50 a.m. Monday, and people are being asked to avoid the area of Highway 22 East between Highway 90 and Highway 31, according to a Facebook post from Horry County Fire Rescue.
One person was taken to a hospital with serious, but not-life-threatening, injuries.
SCDOT and SCDPS also responded and are helping HCFR clear the scene.
LATEST NEWS:
- 6-year-old surprised with free Disney trip after using his trip money to help SC hurricane evacuees
- Single-car crash in Horry County sends 1 to the hospital with serious injuries
- Police, SLED investigate after body found in car in Chesterfield Co.
- One person dead after weekend shooting in Lake View
- Suspect charged with strangling woman on NC State campus