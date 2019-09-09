Single-car crash in Horry County sends 1 to the hospital with serious injuries

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:

HCFR Facebook

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A single-car crash in Horry County sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened around 9:50 a.m. Monday, and people are being asked to avoid the area of Highway 22 East between Highway 90 and Highway 31, according to a Facebook post from Horry County Fire Rescue.

One person was taken to a hospital with serious, but not-life-threatening, injuries.

SCDOT and SCDPS also responded and are helping HCFR clear the scene.

Please avoid Highway 22 E. between highways 90 and 31, as there was a single-vehicle accident at approximately 9:50 a.m….

Posted by Horry County Fire Rescue on Monday, September 9, 2019

LATEST NEWS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: