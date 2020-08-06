Single-vehicle crash involving dump truck hauling excavator slows traffic in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An excavator detached from from a dump truck and the trailer overturned in the area of Hwy 410 and Hwy 701 Thursday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said the crash happened at 2:38 p.m. and the dump truck was the only vehicle involved.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Please avoid the area of Hwy. 410/Hwy. 701. (2:38 p.m.) A single-vehicle accident w/no injuries has traffic slowed. A dump truck detached from the trailer & excavator it was hauling, w/ the trailer flipping. @SCHP_Troop5 is on scene and investigating. #HCFR pic.twitter.com/TIWEV0Nrm9 — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) August 6, 2020

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

