Single-vehicle crash involving dump truck hauling excavator slows traffic in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An excavator detached from from a dump truck and the trailer overturned in the area of Hwy 410 and Hwy 701 Thursday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said the crash happened at 2:38 p.m. and the dump truck was the only vehicle involved.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

