HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Six people are hurt after an early morning crash Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescue officials say, this crash happened around 2 a.m. on Highway 501 near Waccamaw Pines Drive.

Six people were taken to the hospital. Officials say some have serious injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigates this crash.

Count on News13 for updates.