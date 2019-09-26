6 people taken to hospital after crash in Horry County

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Six people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at approximately 7:30 Wednesday evening at Highways 747 and 66 near Loris. The crash involved a motorcycle and a car. Six people were taken to the hospital, one of those was taken via helicopter.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is assisting with this crash.

