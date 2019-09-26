Breaking News Alert
BREAKING: Officer-involved shooting in Darlington County

6 people taken to hospital after crash in Horry County

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Six people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at approximately 7:30 Wednesday evening at Highways 747 and 66 near Loris. The crash involved a motorcycle and a car. Six people were taken to the hospital, one of those was taken via helicopter.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is assisting with this crash.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: