Skywalker’s lightsaber on display at Ripley’s Aquarium

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A long, long time ago, a 1930’s Graflex camera was taken apart, and the handle was turned into one of the most iconic movie props ever. It’s Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber from “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back,” and it’s now on display at Ripley’s Aquarium.

On Saturday, Star Wars fans are invited to the aquarium to celebrate with a party on the plaza, and meet both the Light and Dark Side of the Force.

“We’re going to have a sandtrooper, a stormtrooper, Darth Vader, Chewbacca, Princess Leia,” said Courtnie Barnett of Ripley’s Aquarium, “and that’s all I’m going to give away. There’s going to be a couple more special guests, too. How often do you get to say you saw Luke Skywalker’s original lightsaber? I mean never. Never ever can you say that. And here at Ripley’s in Myrtle Beach. So it’s pretty cool.”

Saturday’s party goes from noon to 2 p.m. At 6 p.m. the aquarium will be having a drive-in movie event where it’ll have a special screening of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Ripley’s is partnering up with the 501st Carolina Garrison, which is a Star Wars costume organization. Ripley’s and the 501st Garrison will be collecting donations for the Make a Wish Foundation SC.

If you miss it Saturday, on Sunday the lightsaber will head to the “Odditorium” on North Ocean Boulevard. It’ll be there until May 10.