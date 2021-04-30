Skywalker’s lightsaber on display at Ripley’s Aquarium

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A long, long time ago, a 1930’s Graflex camera was taken apart, and the handle was turned into one of the most iconic movie props ever. It’s Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber from “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back,” and it’s now on display at Ripley’s Aquarium.

On Saturday, Star Wars fans are invited to the aquarium to celebrate with a party on the plaza, and meet both the Light and Dark Side of the Force.

“We’re going to have a sandtrooper, a stormtrooper, Darth Vader, Chewbacca, Princess Leia,” said Courtnie Barnett of Ripley’s Aquarium, “and that’s all I’m going to give away. There’s going to be a couple more special guests, too. How often do you get to say you saw Luke Skywalker’s original lightsaber? I mean never. Never ever can you say that. And here at Ripley’s in Myrtle Beach. So it’s pretty cool.”

Saturday’s party goes from noon to 2 p.m. At 6 p.m. the aquarium will be having a drive-in movie event where it’ll have a special screening of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Ripley’s is partnering up with the 501st Carolina Garrison, which is a Star Wars costume organization. Ripley’s and the 501st Garrison will be collecting donations for the Make a Wish Foundation SC.

If you miss it Saturday, on Sunday the lightsaber will head to the “Odditorium” on North Ocean Boulevard. It’ll be there until May 10.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories