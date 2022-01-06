SkyWheel lights up blue on anniversary of Marion County deputy’s death

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel lit up blue Thursday night in honor of fallen Marion County Deputy Jonathan Price, who was killed in a crash one year ago.

Price was killed Jan. 6, 2021 in a crash on Maiden Down Road (Secondary 45) and Jackson Road. Another person was also killed in the crash.

“Tonight, to remember Marion County Deputy Jonathan Price, SkyWheel will shine blue with a black line,” a post on the SkyWheel’s social media page reads. “He passed away in the line of duty on this date last year. Our hearts still stay with his family, loved ones, and his fellow officers.”

The SkyWheel will also light up blue on Jan. 12 in honor of LCpl. Melton “Fox” Gore, who was killed while picking up debris off the roadway on Highway 22 last year.