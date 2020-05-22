Skywheel Myrtle Beach to reopen on Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The SkyWheel will re-open to the public with limited hours on Monday.

The SkyWheel Myrtle Beach has been closed for two months during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the announcement that the Governor’s order has been lifted, the SkyWheel is now able to

implement their reopening preparations.



SkyWheel Myrtle Beach management says the reopening will be done with aggressive planning and preparation. “We want to make sure we are respecting our crew and our

guests during this time,” said Angie Goeppinger, general manager. “We want to make sure we

create a balance of safety and fun, which we feel our new procedures cover.”



The SkyWheel has implemented the following safety guidelines:



• All Crew Members will be screened prior to work including temperature and wellness checks

• Hand Sanitizers have been added throughout the venue in key locations where crew or guests frequent.

• All Crew Members will be issued and required to wear facemasks while working.

• Social distancing measures have been implemented in the ticket line and queue line, requiring 6’ distance between

all groups, no congregating of crew, and no strangers are ever be placed in the gondola together.

• Touchless ticket scanning is provided. Guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets online in advance.

• A strict sanitation schedule will be maintained throughout the entire venue. This includes measures such as cleaning and sanitizing railings and gates every hour and crew members dedicated solely to cleaning and disinfecting



“We are excited to see our guests again,” said Cara Maxwell, assistant manager of SkyWheel Myrtle Beach, “It has been a long couple of months, and we are ready to see those smiling faces, but of course in the safest manner possible.